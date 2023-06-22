Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.72

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.72 and last traded at $96.71, with a volume of 2012858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.06. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 2.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

