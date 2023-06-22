RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Major Shareholder Stone House Capital Management Buys 75,000 Shares

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Stone House Capital Management purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $732,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,875,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stone House Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Stone House Capital Management purchased 125,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,322,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Stone House Capital Management purchased 50,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $410,500.00.

RumbleON Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMBL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. 365,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,379. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.33. RumbleON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $27.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.24 million. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RumbleON from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of RumbleON from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Trading of RumbleON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RumbleON by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RumbleON by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 50.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

Featured Stories

