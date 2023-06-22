Safe Price Tops $4.66 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $4.66 or 0.00015430 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $97.01 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00098812 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00047184 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030420 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003370 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.59249686 USD and is up 9.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

