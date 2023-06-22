Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.10

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 18346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Sappi Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

About Sappi

(Get Rating)

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.