Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $929.80

Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 929.80 ($11.90) and traded as low as GBX 847 ($10.84). Savills shares last traded at GBX 851 ($10.89), with a volume of 51,352 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.59) price objective on shares of Savills in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Savills Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,027.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 928.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 929.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.39.

Insider Transactions at Savills

About Savills

In other news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 11,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 977 ($12.50), for a total transaction of £114,875.66 ($146,993.81). Insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

