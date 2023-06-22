Sawyer & Company Inc Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises about 2.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.32. 140,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,793. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

