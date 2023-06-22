Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Holdings Cut by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 7.7% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

