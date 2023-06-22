Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,532 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $20,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

