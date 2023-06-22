Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after buying an additional 140,076,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,036,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,533,000 after purchasing an additional 728,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,814,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,502,000 after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,471,000 after purchasing an additional 93,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,288,000 after purchasing an additional 545,354 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,841. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

