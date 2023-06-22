Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $67,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,211,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,308,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,835,000 after purchasing an additional 724,325 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,212,000 after purchasing an additional 587,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,292.9% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 353,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 347,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $74.30.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

