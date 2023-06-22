Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Lifted by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 7.4% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $65,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,737. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

