Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,023 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,728,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SCHX opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.