Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 41,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 580,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.