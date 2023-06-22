Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

