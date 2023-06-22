Scotiabank Trims NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Target Price to C$9.50

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NWHUF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NWHUF stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 19,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $10.47.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.