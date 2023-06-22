Scott Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 22,011 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,940,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 885,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after buying an additional 113,760 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 759,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,198,000 after buying an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 670,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,852,000 after acquiring an additional 132,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 652,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,950,000 after acquiring an additional 56,463 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

VUSB opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.11.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

