Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $14.05

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.05, but opened at $13.69. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 172,630 shares traded.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0506 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Sendas Distribuidora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.