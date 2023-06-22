Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.40

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and traded as low as $21.53. Seven & i shares last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 48,698 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seven & i from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Seven & i Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Seven & i

Seven & i ( OTCMKTS:SVNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.18 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

