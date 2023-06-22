SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Shares Down 1.2%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €8.43 ($9.16) and last traded at €8.48 ($9.21). Approximately 83,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.58 ($9.32).

SGL Carbon Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is €8.72 and its 200-day moving average is €8.33.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.