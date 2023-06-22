Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ergomed (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed (LON:ERGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.55) price objective on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Ergomed Price Performance

ERGO traded up GBX 60.35 ($0.77) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 970.35 ($12.42). 248,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £489.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,465.54 and a beta of 0.86. Ergomed has a 1 year low of GBX 895 ($11.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,380 ($17.66). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,026.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,130.68.

Ergomed Company Profile

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

