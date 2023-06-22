SIGNA Sports United (SSU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 28th.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Up 2.0 %

SSU stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.04. 1,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. SIGNA Sports United has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

