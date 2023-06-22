Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,044 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 177,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 28,181 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.07 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0594 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

