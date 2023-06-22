Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $132.51 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

