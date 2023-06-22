Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $36.92 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.