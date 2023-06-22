Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $100,326,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,470.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $980,000,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock opened at $97.36 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $97.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 2.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.57) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Articles

