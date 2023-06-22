Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $100,326,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after buying an additional 1,554,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,470.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,280,000 after buying an additional 1,230,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $980,000,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

RCL opened at $97.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $97.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

