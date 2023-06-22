Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $377,000 Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 21,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 162,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,747,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,944,000 after buying an additional 44,277 shares during the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $89.28 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.68.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

