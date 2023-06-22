Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $429,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.91.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $259.46 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

