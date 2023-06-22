Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

