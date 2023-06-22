Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.07 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.0594 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

