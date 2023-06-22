Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 264,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 189,996 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.