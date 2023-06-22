Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,694 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 844,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,494,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 715,881 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,943,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,940 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,961,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,707,000 after purchasing an additional 76,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,849,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 805,041 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0581 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.