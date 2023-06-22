Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $73.62 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $75.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

