Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 391 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,331 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,023 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19,064.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $91.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

