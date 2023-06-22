SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Trading Up 3%

Shares of SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating) were up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.90 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.16). Approximately 153,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 410,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.38 ($0.16).

SkinBioTherapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.08 million, a PE ratio of -637.50 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. It develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the formation of multi-protein complexes and prevent passage toxins, molecules, and ions, as well as pathogens; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

