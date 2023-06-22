Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.96

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 161646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.
SOT.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.40 to C$2.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.82.
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
