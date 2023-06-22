Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $73,986.18

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Smart Block Chain City has a total market cap of $266.51 million and approximately $73,986.18 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Smart Block Chain City

Smart Block Chain City’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

