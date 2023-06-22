Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.17.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $173.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.65. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.94 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $259,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 742,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,287,261.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $22,265,987. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

