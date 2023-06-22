Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Trading 11.5% Higher

Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Rating) shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.72. 514,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,601,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHC. Barclays dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Sotera Health Stock Up 15.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

Featured Stories

