SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CEO Keyvan Mohajer Sells 192,099 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 192,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $685,793.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,956.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SOUN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. 15,920,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,170,213. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $817.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research report on Wednesday.
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
