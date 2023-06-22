Sourceless (STR) Price Reaches $0.0295

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $618.81 million and approximately $1,535.62 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013916 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,143.87 or 0.99937980 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02815707 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.