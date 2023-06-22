Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,535,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,451,982. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

