Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOVO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,619. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $20.58.

Insider Activity at Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Risa Cretella sold 14,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $237,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,295.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $835,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,209,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,013,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Risa Cretella sold 14,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $237,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,295.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 676,146 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,158. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,613,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

