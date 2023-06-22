S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 341,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,730,000 after purchasing an additional 133,394 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $386.94. 186,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $402.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.70. The firm has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,281. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.