SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.53. 205,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,074. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $43.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

