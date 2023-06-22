SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,141 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $338.61. 1,041,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,795. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.