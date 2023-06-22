SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.0% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $179.53 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

