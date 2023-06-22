SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,228 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 646,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 86,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 34,719 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.
About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
