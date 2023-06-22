SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Holdings Raised by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,515,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,571,000 after purchasing an additional 207,808 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after purchasing an additional 93,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,473 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,941,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,968,000 after purchasing an additional 340,923 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.51. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $75.12 and a 1-year high of $93.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

