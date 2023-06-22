SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.74. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

